Voters Will Have a Chance to Defend Democracy at the Ballot Box This Week

RCV is currently used in Maine and Alaska, which adopted the system in 2020 and earlier this year respectively. Maine adopted the system in time for the 2020 election without any complications (though the state does not use it for presidential contests). Alaska adopted the RCV method that year and first used it this summer in a special election to fill the state’s sole House seat. The winner of that race, Democratic Representative Mary Peltola, will be up for reelection under the same method against three other candidates—two Republicans and one Libertarian—who also received the most votes in the nonpartisan primary.

Nevada, the only state where RCV is on the ballot this year, would adopt a system that is largely similar to Alaska’s. If Question 3 passes, the state would replace the current partisan primary system with a nonpartisan primary election, where the top five candidates from any party would advance to the general election, where ranked-choice voting would determine the ultimate winner. Like Maine and unlike Alaska, Nevada would not use the RCV method for presidential elections.

Some U.S. cities, including Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and a handful of other municipalities and localities, are also holding referenda on whether to implement ranked-choice voting. RCV is already in use in some major cities like New York City and San Francisco, reflecting a growing willingness among some voters to experiment with different electoral systems for more competitive and representative elections. That trend could be tested in a year where conservative voters may be ascendant. A local news outlet poll in August found a 15-point lead among RCV supporters in Nevada but also that roughly one-third of likely voters hadn’t made up their mind yet on the question.