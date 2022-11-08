Voters Will Have a Chance to Defend Democracy at the Ballot Box This Week

Michigan, which became one of the key electoral battlegrounds in 2020, is considering a measure that would entrench and expand reforms in how voters cast a ballot in that state. Proposal 2, if enacted, would allow for nine days of early in-person voting, mandate drop boxes for absentee ballots, and allow military and overseas ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, among other things. Some of these rules are already part of state law and would become permanent if added to the state constitution; others are altogether new.

Some provisions in Michigan’s initiative are also a response to the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath: Proposal 2, for example, would only allow election officials to audit election results and require local canvassing boards only to use the official record of votes cast to certify the results. A Michigan county board made national headlines in 2020 when its two Republican members briefly refused to certify results that would have helped award the state to President Joe Biden. And with an uncomfortable eye to the present and future, it would also establish a right to vote without facing “harassing, threatening, or intimidating conduct.”

Alabama is also considering a state constitutional amendment on elections in response to the 2020 election, but in the opposite direction. Amendment 4 would forbid the state legislature from making changes to election laws within six months of voting in a state and federal election. Republicans in the state legislature championed the measure earlier this year as a response to election-law changes made ahead of the 2020 election that were implemented in many states to ensure voters could still safely exercise their right to vote during the Covid-19 pandemic. Former President Donald Trump and his allies have partially blamed those measures for his reelection defeat that year.