Oil-Friendly Climate Advocates Shocked to Learn Big Oil Is Bad

What might seem like good news to climate advocates could soon yield an even meaner, uglier cadre of top executives. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported that the industry is having trouble attracting young talent, especially for white-collar posts. Enrollment in Petroleum Engineering programs at U.S. colleges is at its lowest point since before the shale boom, having dropped 75 percent since 2014. Where enrollment in those programs tends to track closely with oil prices, the last few years of higher prices and profits have seen that relationship dissolve. Despite the attractive salaries oil companies offer, younger graduates aren’t being swayed. Climate concerns and bleak long-term prospects mean that students are choosing other careers, forcing some schools to rebrand programs.

If going into white-collar oil and gas jobs is becoming an increasingly political choice, what might that say about the people who choose to do it? A decade or two ago, going to work for Chevron or Exxon might have been just another corporate gig. Declining interest in those careers across the board may well mean that those opting to go against the grain of more climate-conscious peers are increasingly right-wing. As today’s already paranoid, reactionary top executives age out and retire, the generations that replace them could lean even harder to the right.

Regardless, there may well just not be enough money in low-carbon ventures to make it worth oil companies’ while. That’s certainly true of wind and solar: Shell CEO Wael Sawan cited low returns as the reason the company was dialing back its plans to invest more in clean energy. But it’s also not clear what margins will be in businesses where fossil fuel companies’ expertise and capital are better suited to succeed, like carbon capture and storage. Will keeping carbon dioxide underground forever be more profitable than selling oil? Can decarbonizing industrial processes with green hydrogen compete with selling liquefied natural gas to emerging market economies?