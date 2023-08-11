Why Is the Fed So Obsessed With 2 Percent Inflation?

The timing of the Fed’s adopting a 2 percent inflation target was, to say the least, bizarre. Do you remember worrying about inflation in January 2012? Me neither. Inflation was 2.9 percent, which, yes, is higher than 2 percent. But with the economy still struggling to recover from the Great Recession, that was a sign of economic strength, not weakness. In The Washington Post, the news appeared under the heading, “Inflation Up Slightly in January.” The real worry was that the unemployment rate, though on a downward trajectory, was still 8.3 percent. “We have made real progress,” Obama said when the January 2012 jobless numbers came out. “Now is not the time to stop.” The economic recovery proved a slow one; a year later, unemployment was 7.9 percent, and a year after that it was 6.6 percent, still above the pre-recession level.

Whatever the rationale in 2012, by June 2017 a group of prominent liberal economists that included Jason Furman, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under Obama, and Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, wrote then-Fed Chair Janet Yellen to say the 2 percent target was obsolete. They noted a “lack of evidence that moderately higher inflation would harm Americans’ standard of living” and said “a tighter labor market would improve Americans’ standard of living.” That proved, post-Covid, to be the case. Unemployment has dropped from 4.4 percent in June 2017 to 3.5 percent today, and—even with 3.2 percent inflation compared to 1.6 percent inflation back in June 2017—the nonprofit Economic Policy Institute was able to report in March that low-wage workers experienced “historically fast real wage growth.” The picture was less favorable for the middle class: For two years real average hourly earnings lagged inflation. But that ended in May, and now real average hourly earnings are rising. There’s some doubt about whether they’ll continue to rise, but that’s because the Fed is expected to keep raising interest rates. The reason for that is the 2 percent inflation target. Since 2020, 2 percent has been less of a hard ceiling and more based on long-term averages, as it should have been all along, but 2 percent is still too low.

Don’t take my word for it. Laurence Ball, an economist at Johns Hopkins, pointed out in March to Jeff Sommer of The New York Times that the most fearsome inflation-fighter in American history, Paul Volcker, vacated his Fed chairmanship in 1987 with inflation at 4 percent. This was, remember, three years after President Ronald Reagan won re-election by selling Americans on the idea that it was “morning in America.” Ball told told Sommer: “If 4 percent was good enough for Volcker, it should be good enough for us.” Even inflation hawk Larry Summers has suggested he can live with a 3 percent inflation target.