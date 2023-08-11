Is This the Year English Soccer Faces Its Plutocratic Reckoning?

It seems much more likely that it will be the more than 100 breaches of the league’s financial regulations that prove to be City’s undoing than it will be Arsenal, the team that nearly snatched the title from them last year. (And the most cynical of observers reckon that the league is likely to find a way to look the other way on City’s vast financial doping operation.) Indeed, if you look at an expected points table from last season, a clear picture emerges: Manchester City at the top and then, 10 points behind them dwell a cluster of very good but not-quite-good-enough teams. (City sits at the top with 83 expected points. Arsenal leads the trailers with 72, followed by, in order, Newcastle, Brighton, Liverpool, and, finally, lowly Manchester United, sitting in sixth with 66 points.)



Naturally, real goals, not expected ones, win matches, and crazy things happen all the time in sports. Would we think of last season differently had Arsenal not stumbled at the end, thanks to an inopportune mix of injuries, mean-reversion, and Rob Holding? Maybe. There is, after all, a considerable difference between three different teams winning the league in four years—Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool—than one (Manchester City) winning it five times in six. And yet, the basic fact of Manchester City’s dominance remains in either picture. There is no reason to believe it will be any different this year.

There will be chaos on a week-to-week and game-to-game basis. But much of that chaos now comes off the field. So much of sports media are now dominated by what are, in effect, discussions of money. Soccer is at least largely immune—thanks to its own economic structures—from the dismal practice of referring to players as “assets.” But the players are still bought and sold, and the transfer market goings on dominate the discussion even after it closes. Fans are encouraged to think like front office bosses, and the media is only too happy to provide a steady diet of fodder for discussion. Soccer, unlike nearly every other professional sport, has no meaningful limits on spending. It is, at its heart, as much an economic competition as an athletic one; its top flight is, in many ways, a reasonable metaphor for the untrammeled economic competition that has defined the last several decades.

