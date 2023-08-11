Is This the Year English Soccer Faces Its Plutocratic Reckoning?

Still, it’s a good meme because it speaks to the Premier League’s longstanding self-image: Crazy things happen every weekend. Anything could happen. Months before Conte’s image was so immortalized, Leicester City had completed a meteoric rise from England’s third division to win the title. Other football leagues were predictable and top-heavy. But the Premier League was different. This was, after all, where the world’s finest footballers had to face those legendary “rainy nights in Stoke.” (Typically leveled at foreign players, this hoary cliche suggests that there is something innate in England’s geography that makes it different. Oh, and speaking of the Premier League’s “anything can happen” ethos: Leicester City became only the second EPL champion to be relegated at the end of last season.)



As the 2023–24 Premier League season begins, things are far from regular. As I write, Liverpool and Chelsea are battling over who can pay a record transfer fee (more than $100 million) for a 21-year-old midfielder who has played less than 50 top-flight games. Harry Kane, England’s talisman, is set to leave Tottenham—where he has scored more than 200 league goals—for Bayern Munich. Or maybe he won’t! (It seems like he just did but, given this crazy, protracted saga, who knows?) The growing presence of Saudi Arabia in global soccer has brought in an influx of cash, but also concerns about where that money came from and what it will ultimately do. (The answer to the latter question likely being “to buy influence abroad and stability at home.”) Of the reputable Premier League predictions I’ve read in the last week, eight different teams have finished in the top four. We won’t get a “regular day of Barclays” any time soon!



Or will we? For all the chaos, the league still boasts a certain level of consistency. Manchester City, thanks in part to the genius of its manager Pep Guardiola and the largesse of its owners—the United Arab Emirates (literally)—have won the league in five of the last six seasons. Only a handful of prognosticators have dared to say they won’t do it again this year: They have the league’s (and perhaps the world’s) best goalscorer, its best midfielder (though he’s aging), and arguably its best defense, along with its best manager and seemingly unlimited resources.

