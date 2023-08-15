RFK Jr. Isn’t Just Wooing Republicans. He’s Hiring Them.

Whatever bubble Kennedy enjoyed at the outset of his campaign among Democrats wary of nominating an octogenarian seems to have burst; his polling numbers have dropped since his announcement as Democratic voters have increasingly soured on the longshot candidate. Republicans, on the other hand, have far more favorable views. According to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, only 28 percent of Democrats had a favorable view of Kennedy, compared to 55 percent of Republicans.



Buckley shared his skepticism about Kennedy’s chances in the Granite State. “He was a curiosity factor when he first showed up,” said the state Democratic chair. “The people hosting these house parties he’s having, have been registered Republicans. I have never seen anything like this. And thankfully, I have so much faith in those who vote in the Democratic primary that I don’t even have to imagine that this will be a factor.”



Kennedy does have a path to success in New Hampshire, which is holding its first-in-the-nation primary in January—but it’s an unusual one that opened up only because of the Democratic National Committee’s attempt to change the order in which states hold nominating contests. Incumbent president Joe Biden is not expected to appear on the Democratic primary ballot in the state—a consequence of the DNC’s attempt to prohibit candidates from campaigning in states that do not abide by their process. By state law, New Hampshire is required to hold the first-in-the-nation primary.