Make CEOs Take Pay Cuts

It’s the same cognitive dissonance I feel whenever I read about the perpetually-impending recession—which at this point feels as likely to happen as the second coming of Christ, another long-prophesied event that is somehow always around the corner. I will eat my words if after I click “publish” the economy collapses, but the unemployment rate as of July 2023 continues to be an astonishingly low 3.5 percent. And despite the increasing price of consumer goods, “workers got big raises, more than inflation.” As the months pass and the economy keeps humming, The Wall Street Journal headline “Why the Recession Is Always Six Months Away” becomes more and more apt.

In fact, aside from a few “high-profile companies mostly in the tech sector, such as Google’s parent Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft, layoffs in the economy as a whole remain remarkably, even historically, rare.” As a local restaurant owner told The New York Times, “They’ve talked about a recession since the start of last summer, and if we start worrying about that and anticipating that, we’re going down the wrong rabbit hole . . . We just keep on plugging along.”



I am not an economist or industry analyst or anyone with any particular expertise. I am literally a guy on the internet with two liberal arts degrees. In my completely uninformed opinion, employers in specific industries (i.e. tech and media) are talking themselves into a recession, and using this spectral recession as a cudgel against workers. By creating an atmosphere of artificial scarcity and uncertainty, executives can deny overtime, cut budgets, freeze hiring, lay off workers, and replace full-time salaried positions with part-time contract ones, all while continuing to pull in ridiculously large salaries. Because this is where the proceeds of the boom are going, even as the news fills with stories of layoffs alongside those of industries hitting new heights of profitability. And this is why executives aren’t worried about a recession—they want one, or at least the threat of one, because they’ll always be just fine.

