You Won’t Believe How Crazy CEO Pay Has Gotten Now

That isn’t the first time EPI has reported that capitalists out-earn capital. It’s found CEO pay exceeding stock market growth for several years now. But we’ve all become so inured to outrageous stories about CEO pay that this finding didn’t attract much attention. I didn’t notice it until this past week. The concept so astonished me that I checked EPI’s math. From 1978 to 2021 realized CEO compensation increased, EPI says, by 1,460.2 percent, adjusted for inflation. How does that compare to stock market performance? Well, from January 1978 to January 2021 the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, adjusted for inflation (and assuming no dividend reinvestment) by 842.814 percent. The S&P 500 rose 904.378 percent. These rates of growth are impressive, but they are much slower than 1,460 percent.

Thomas Piketty shocked the world by suggesting that r > g, where r is capital accumulation and g is economic growth. EPI’s contribution is that c > r, where c is CEO compensation and r is capital accumulation. Capital good; capitalist better.

A very long time ago, in 1992, Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton proposed limiting CEO pay by capping at $1 million the amount of CEO salary that a corporation could deduct from its taxes. As the corporate governance expert Nell Minow explained to me a decade ago, Congress legislated the change in 1993 and then three things happened. The first was that every CEO in America got his salary raised to $1 million. The second was that corporate compensation committees, which remained determined to shower money on their top executives, invented a lot of make-believe performance metrics like making the company a “fun” place to work. (That was a real metric for Dennis Bakke, CEO of AES Corp., a utility company whose rise was linked somehow to Enron; after Enron tanked in 2001, AES stopped being fun, and Bakke resigned.) The third thing that happened was that corporations started compensating CEOs more and more through stock options. The corporations claimed, preposterously, that they didn’t have to put these stock options on their balance sheets because those options had no known value until such time as they were realized. (Great, Nell replied. They’re worthless? Then give me some!) This new off-the-books method of paying CEOs caused CEO compensation to rise even faster than before.