The Stock Market’s Down—but Guess Which Direction CEO Pay Is Going

A Marriott spokesman advised Temple-West that a better measure of Capuano’s compensation is “compensation actually paid” (CAP), which takes into account any decline in the value of stock previously awarded. Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, the SEC requires major corporations to disclose CAP for chief executives and to compare that to shareholder return. This was the first year that regulatory requirement was in place, and we won’t have a final tally for a month or so. It won’t be as dramatic as the FT’s findings. Because executive compensation draws heavily on stock awards, CAP will minimize CEO pay in a down market and exaggerate CEO pay in an up market. In Capuano’s case, Capuano’s compensation is down 27 percent for 2022, or nearly three times the hit to stockholders. Marriott is flagging Capuano’s CAP because it makes him look like he’s taking one for the team. But when the stock market recovers, Marriott will likely shift to criticizing the flaws in CAP methodology.

Another requirement in Dodd-Frank was “say on pay,” in which shareholders were given the opportunity to call a vote when they think executive pay is too high at a publicly traded corporation. The corporation in question isn’t required to do anything when it loses a say-on-pay vote, as it usually does, but the symbolic veto creates bad publicity. Last year saw the greatest number of say on pay vetoes—86—since they were initiated in 2011. The previous record of 71 was set the previous year, in 2021. For S&P 500 companies, 2022 saw a record 22 vetoes in 2022, topping the previous year’s record of 21. As You Sow, a shareholder’s rights nonprofit, has compiled a handy list of the S&P 500 companies with the most say-on-pay vetoes. Repeat offenders include Warner Brothers Discovery Inc., Netflix, Alphabet (Google), and Coca-Cola.

Corporations love to say the shareholder is king, but not where executive compensation is concerned. Shareholders couldn’t be clearer: They think CEO pay is out of control. This isn’t an offense just to lefty egalitarians. It’s an offense to old-school market capitalists, too. Yet the problem only gets worse. It’s going to take a lot more say-on-pay vetoes to force a change. Twenty-two vetoes for S&P 500 companies may set a record, but it’s still only 4.4 percent. The dissidents needs to get that figure closer to 60 percent. When shareholders for most of the nation’s biggest corporations are on record saying their chief executives are overpaid, maybe that will get the boardrooms’ attention.