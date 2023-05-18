Think CEO Pay Is Outrageous? Get a Load of CEO Retirement Plans

The invention of the 401(k) played a large role too. In 1978 Congress added to the IRS Code a section called, yes, 401(k), which exempted employees from paying taxes on deferred compensation. The 401(k) was conceived initially as a tax shelter for the rich, since it was highly paid employees who were likeliest to receive deferred compensation (in the form of stock options and bonuses). But in 1980, Ted Benna, a sharp-eyed benefits consultant working at a Philadelphia insurance company known today as Johnson, Kendall, and Johnson, figured out how to democratize this new shelter to create tax-protected pensions for ordinary workers, and the IRS blessed his plan to do so, first at his own company and then elsewhere.

The problem was that, for businesses offering real, honest-to-God pensions, the 401(k) proved an irresistibly cheap alternative. That was because instead of delivering a defined benefit to retirees, the 401(k) delivered with every paycheck a defined contribution (a stock investment subsidized by the company), then left the rest up to the market. Between 1984 and 2020, the number of workers with defined benefit pensions fell by more than half, from 30 million to 12 million. During that same period, the proportion of employer-based retirement money going to defined-benefit pensions dropped from 64 percent to less than one-quarter. Today it’s more like 14 percent, and most of those who still have defined-benefit pensions are government employees, not private-sector workers. Benna ended up concluding he’d created a “monster” that should be “blown up.”

The switch from defined-benefit to defined-contribution was part of what the Yale political scientist Jacob Hacker has called “the great risk shift,” wherein conservative domestic policies shifted economic risk from capital to labor, very much to labor’s disadvantage. That was one problem. Another was that since maintaining a 401(k) or equivalent tax-protected retirement plan required employees to set aside part of their paycheck (which was then matched by the employer), only a little more than one-third of all working-age Americans ended up having a 401(k). Even when they did, the 401(k) didn’t have much money in it. According to the IPS study, the median 401(k) account balance at Vanguard, one of the main investment firms that manages them, is $33,472.