Think CEO Pay Is Outrageous? Get a Load of CEO Retirement Plans

“Congress never explicitly decided to give top hat plans favorable tax treatment,” Mark Iwry, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, explained to me. “But by largely prohibiting Treasury and IRS from regulating their taxation, it allowed the system, based on general tax principles, to evolve to its current state.”

Mr. Top Executive will of course have to pay taxes on whatever money he eventually draws from his top hat fund, just as you and I will have to pay taxes on whatever money we draw from our 401(k). The difference is that the quantity Mr. Top Executive will have to draw on will be much greater, and that’s partly because he will have sheltered a much larger portion of his earnings from taxation. Yes, Mr. Top Executive didn’t get the same regulatory protection you and I got in our 401(k)s. But he’s so much richer to begin with that he can afford to take some risks. And anyway, according to a 2020 Government Accountability Office report cited by IPS, when companies go bust, their Mr. Top Executives are often able to extract their top hat funds before the company files for bankruptcy. Or if Mr. Top Executive stays on after the reorganization, the GAO said, he’ll have a decent shot at keeping most or all of his top hat fund. That great risk shift? It’s not for people like Mr. Top Executive.

Top hat retirement funds are proliferating like mad. According to the IPS report, in 2022 one financial firm saw a 33 percent increase in the number of its clients offering top hat funds. Another financial firm said it advised more clients on top hat funds during the past 12 to 18 months than during the previous six years. Some of these deferred-compensation arrangements may not fit the precise parameters I describe here but are more in the way of variations. (I’m intrigued by one variation that’s called a “rabbi trust” because it started when a synagogue wanted to shelter its rabbi’s pension. L’chaim!) Perhaps collectively I should refer to these variations (with apologies to Irving Berlin and Fred Astaire) as top hat, white tie, and tails funds.