Corporate America’s Long Con

As Wartzman notes, this is not an easy phenomenon to track, because corporations take pains to hide information about where their revenue goes. He was able to dredge up necessary data for six firms, all of which showed the same trend: Between 1960 and 2019, the portion of revenue flowing to shareholders expanded dramatically, and the share flowing to workers almost always shrank (only Wells Fargo currently pays a higher proportion now than it did then). Furthermore, “at five of the six, less is going to taxes, a reflection of a markedly lower U.S. corporate tax rate—21 percent vs. 52 percent in 1960—and, very likely, more tax avoidance by corporations.” This all occurred during a period in which some of these firm’s revenues expanded tenfold—in some instances, several hundredfold.

As shareholders and executives make off with a larger slice of the revenue pie, it’s worth asking: Has our CEO-ing gotten better lately? Is corporate governance improving? I’m not averse to the argument that running a firm has grown substantially more complex in the past 60 years, placing larger demands on corporate leaders and potentially entitling them to more helpings from the trough. But it’s worth wondering if the people who’ve created all of this complexity aren’t the same ones benefiting from it.

And recent history instructs us to be wary of such claims. After all, in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the public was told over and over again that the people who caused the crash were the only ones who truly understood all of Wall Street’s complications and thus had to be retained to fix the mess they made. And these same folks fought hard to retain their big bonuses, on the grounds that such payouts were necessary to attract top talent. As workers experience diminishing returns for their labor—and increasing hostility toward their battle for their own workplace rights—I find myself still wondering when that talent is finally going to emerge. I don’t think Howard Schultz stumbling ass-first into the NFT market is the visionary idea I’ve been waiting for.