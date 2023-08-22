The New Republican Debate Rules Suck

Tim Ryan, a longtime congressman from Ohio, who managed to make the first two debates in 2020 but was excluded thereafter, described having to clear the donor threshold as “insanity” to The New Republic. Ryan, who lost a bid for U.S. Senate in 2022 and is currently leading a national advocacy group called We the People, believes that the very idea of donor thresholds turns the nature of the presidential campaign upside down. “You should be in a coffee shop and shaking hands and doing town halls … then you get on TV, and you have got to figure out, ‘How can I get my website out in a three-, four-minute interview and hopefully get a few people that send me a dollar?’”



For Ryan, the practice of hustling for money in that fashion detracted from the entire process of running for president. What’s more, he says it gamed the system. Ryan says that the system should flow in the same manner as sports teams rising to the top over time: They “have practices, the best players emerge and some getting cut from the team . . but you prove yourself day in and day out.” In the same way, Ryan says, candidates should prove themselves to voters by competing to have the best ideas, as opposed to the best gimmicks. As Ryan argued, Trump won the nomination in 2016 by proving himself to voters in debates. In that cycle, the RNC did not impose any donor thresholds on candidates and allowed every viable candidate to debate—although some of the lower-polling candidates in that truly overpopulated field were consigned to a “kiddie table debate.”



Not all the Republican candidates on the 2024 bubble have voiced frustrations with the process. Perry Johnson, another self-funding candidate who has been excluded from many polls, told The New Republic that he was confident that he would be on stage and dismissed any issues with the RNC’s criteria. “In America, you overcome adversity. And I believe I will,” said Johnson. “What’s the history of America? What’s the foundation of America? It’s almost the history of people doing the impossible.”

