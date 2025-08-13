Laura Loomer’s Defamation Deposition Will Make Your Head Explode
Donald Trump continually accepts this woman’s federal staffing suggestions.
Laura Loomer’s deposition against HBO late-night host Bill Maher has offered absurd new insights into the woman unofficially tasked with federal staffing decisions.
The self-appointed “loyalty enforcer” has had enormous success influencing the Trump administration from the safety of her X account: An analysis by The Daily Beast found that at least 16 individuals were fired from the federal government after Loomer singled them out as covert Democratic agents.
But more than 200 pages of Loomer’s transcribed deposition in her defamation lawsuit against Maher shed light on the influencer’s beliefs and prerogatives—and illustrate her as a raving conspiracist rather than a fine-tuned firing machine.
In sprawling answers to completely unrelated questions, Loomer rants about George Stephanopolous, her lack of boyfriends, and her inability to get a White House press credential, in an interview that quickly flies off the handle.
In one particularly wild exchange, Loomer practically roasted Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as someone who puts “roast beef in her pants.”
“What is your basis for saying she put Arby’s in her pants?” Maher’s legal counsel asked.
“She carries roast beef in her pockets,” Loomer responded.
“What is your basis for saying she puts roast beef in her pockets and in her pants?” the counsel pressed.
“Because I know she likes to eat at Arby’s,” Loomer said, further clarifying that she believes Greene puts the meat sandwiches in her pants and that she believed Greene would agree with that statement.
“Are you making a derogatory comment about her sex life by talking about Arby’s in her pants?” the counsel asked.
“No. I’m talking about Arby’s, the sandwiches. I’m talking about Arby’s. I would—I’m a very direct person,” Loomer said. “If I was making a derogatory comment, I would have said it.”
Immediately after the Arby’s exchange, Loomer offered another gem without provocation: She believed Senator Lindsey Graham is gay.
“Several of President Trump’s staff have told me in confidence that Lindsey Graham is gay,” Loomer said.
“Hold on, Ms. Loomer, there’s no question,” responded Maher’s attorney.
Loomer sued Maher and HBO in October after the late-night show host suggested that Loomer “might” be “fucking” Donald Trump. The far-right activist has since claimed that Maher’s joke tanked her odds at landing a White House gig.