Trump Is Determined to Extend His D.C. Takeover—and Break the Law
In a news conference, the president said he plans to extend his crackdown for more than the 30 days he is allowed to without congressional approval.
Three days into his federal takeover of Washington, D.C., Trump said he plans to extend the crackdown beyond its month-long limit—with or without congressional approval.
The president on Wednesday was asked if he considers the 30-day timeframe during which he’s allowed, under the Home Rule Act, to control D.C.’s police before needing Congress’s OK as sufficient to address his imagined crime spike.
Before today, his administration’s answer to this question was seemingly yes; a White House official has said the operation is “expected to last 30 days.”
Now Trump is looking to extend it.
The president indicated Wednesday that his plan A is to put a “crime bill” before Congress “very quickly.” The bill, he said, will “pertain, initially, to D.C.” and ask “for extensions on that—long-term extensions, because you can’t have 30 days.” Trump noted that he expects unanimous Republican support for this (though, as Semafor reports, Senate Democrats seem able and committed to block an extension).
But Trump also expressed his willingness to bypass Congress to draw out the takeover. “Well, if it’s a national emergency, we can do it without Congress,” he said, adding that while he expects all Republicans to fall in line, “if I have to [call a national emergency], I will.”
Trump has flogged national emergency power more than any other recent president, exhibiting, per libertarian legal scholar Ilya Somin, “a dangerous pattern of invoking spurious emergencies to undermine the Constitution, threatening liberty and circumventing Congress.” So far during his second term, he’s declared a dozen such national emergencies—and is apparently ready to add to that list in order to impose his will, unchecked, on the American people.