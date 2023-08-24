As summers get hotter and hotter, students are figuring out how to survive the heat, traveling in groups to take turns carpooling, paying for gas, and buying cold drinks. But they’re receiving remarkably little help from the government or their schools in this effort. While the CBP maintains a website on heat safety for employees and some information on efforts to help migrants attempting the dangerous journey outside of official crossings, it offers no information about what it is doing to help people trying to legally cross the border in hot weather; the agency did not respond to a request for comment. Similarly, administrators at both Cathedral High School, a school 15 minutes from the bridge where 50 percent of the students come from Mexico, and El Paso High School did not respond to a request for comment about how they may be protecting binational students during heat waves.

Apart from the physical effects involved in crossing the border, the heat also takes a toll on students’ mental health, both inside and outside the classroom. One study found that every degree increase in temperature reduces a student’s ability to learn by 1 percent. Students also recognize how this heat is affecting them. “It’s more difficult mentally than physically,” Lorttia said. “Physically, you can always sleep and recuperate. It’s really hard trying to keep up, plus being a senior starting to stress about college applications and getting a good GPA.”

During these hot days that are becoming increasingly common, the bridge becomes a place for reflection, as teens worry about the many others they see doing this daily.