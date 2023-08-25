This Year’s Most Bruising Political Battle Will Be in Virginia

The state is a microcosm of the country, as most regions have distinct partisan leanings, with only a few areas that are actually politically competitive: According to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, only four of the 40 state Senate seats are toss-ups. The Virginia legislative elections were further upended by the most recent round of redistricting, which created entirely new districts for all 140 seats, resulting in a wave of retirements and primary challenges. But even though 2023 is considered by pundits to be an “off- off-” year election—that is, neither occurring in a presidential nor a midterm election year—the stakes may be significant enough to precipitate greater voter turnout.

“The consequences of this one are so high that there’s a potential that voters are going to engage in this one in a way that we haven’t seen [before] in state legislative elections,” said Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist who has previously worked on campaigns in Virginia.

Virginia’s unusually lax campaign finance laws may also play a role in the upcoming elections. The state does not have a limit for who can contribute to political action committees and how much they can give. Although Virginia requires disclosure of donors, potential donors can evade that requirement by contributing funds through a limited liability corporation; in May, Youngkin’s PAC received $1 million from an LLC that had been incorporated the day before, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. In the second quarter of the year, Spirit of Virginia raised more than $5.9 million, closing out June with roughly $6.2 million in cash on hand.