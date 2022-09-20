Glenn Youngkin Enlists in the Republican Governors’ War on Trans Kids

Today, governors are just going for it: Greg Abbott in Texas directed the state’s child protection agencies to investigate the parents of trans kids, after the state legislature rejected a proposed law defining gender-affirming care as child abuse; Ron DeSantis in Florida appointed health administration officials who went around the state legislature to ban Medicaid coverage for all gender-affirming care and adopted guidelines that would severely restrict gender-affirming care for minors; and now, Glenn Youngkin in Virginia, who, failing to stop a statewide directive that schools adopt nondiscrimination policies to protect trans students, simply issued his own.

Youngkin is clearly drawing on these other MAGA Republican governors in both the cruel substance of his directives and the methods by which he rolls them out. The governor announced this new discriminatory education policy through an exclusive to the Daily Wire, the website founded by Ben Shapiro, while neglecting to send press releases to Virginia media, a move that echoed DeSantis permitting only Fox News to cover the signing of an election restrictions bill. Youngkin has also invoked narratives from conservative media, such as the idea that “parents’ rights” are under attack from nondiscrimination policies meant to protect trans students from being outed, saying in August that schools have an “obligation” to inform parents. He’s championed right-wing microcelebrities like a Loudoun County gym teacher who was disciplined after announcing he would refuse to respect trans students’ pronouns. The model policy is meant to “protect” a teacher like him.

While Youngkin’s new education policy may seem like an extreme turn for him, in truth, he made no secret of his politics on trans rights. As a candidate, he repeatedly leaned on a story alleging a “gender fluid” student had assaulted a girl in a women’s bathroom at school, as if it was an example of the kind of deception that requires the exclusion of trans students from the correct bathrooms. (His retelling was misleading both in its claims about the student’s gender identity and in the facts of the case.) On day one in office, Youngkin issued an executive order directing the state attorney general to investigate the school district where the assault occurred, which resulted in subpoenas reportedly seeking from certain school employees “every Facebook post” about Title IX and the school policies on trans students. Youngkin appointed a deputy education secretary who had voted against a nondiscrimination policy protecting trans students and who had shared a story on Twitter that said trans women were men suffering from “mental illness” and “sexual perversion.” Still, some political observers insisted Youngkin could represent an alternative to the politics of Trump, because his dehumanization comes in a “dad” vest. Meanwhile, he is off to campaign for election denier and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.