Jennifer Abruzzo Has Become One of the Quiet Heroes of the Biden Administration

Card check has long been a point of contention between labor and management. The original version of the 1935 Wagner Act, which United Mine Workers President John L. Lewis famously dubbed labor’s Magna Carta, contained language that allowed unions to organize a workplace through card check. The passage in 1947 of the Taft-Hartley amendments to the Wagner Act eliminated that language, and today a workplace can organize through card check only if management responds by recognizing the union voluntarily. If it doesn’t, then the National Labor Relations Board supervises a formal election, a lengthy process that in various ways gives management the advantage. This obstacle in large part explains why it wasn’t until this month that an Amazon facility in the United States—the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island—was able to unionize. In 2007, late in the presidency of George W. Bush, the Democratic House passed a bill 241–185 that would have reinstated card check, but a companion bill in the Democratic Senate fell nine votes short of beating a Republican filibuster. Candidate Barack Obama endorsed the card check bill in 2008 but didn’t press for it after he entered the White House.

Abruzzo’s effort to revive unionization by card check through executive action rests on the fact that Taft-Hartley didn’t kill card check all at once. In 1949 the NLRB ruled in Joy Silk Mills, Inc. v. NLRB that any employer that refused to recognize a union even though it knew that union enjoyed majority status was in violation of the Wagner Act. That interpretation remained in effect until 1969, when the Supreme Court ruled in NLRB v. Gissel Packing Co. that … well, never mind the substance of the ruling because it isn’t important. What’s important is that the Supreme Court believed, incorrectly, that the NLRB had itself abandoned the Joy Silk doctrine, and its decision said so by way of denying it was ruling one way or another on Joy Silk. The high court believed this because, as it said in the decision, “The Board announced at oral argument that it had virtually abandoned the Joy Silk doctrine altogether.” An associate general counsel for the NLRB had indeed said that during oral arguments. But it wasn’t true.

The story of how this odd misunderstanding occurred is related by Brian J. Petruska in a 2017 article for the Santa Clara Law Review, to which I’m indebted for the foregoing history. In discussing the Joy Silk blooper, Petruska relies on a 2005 essay titled “The Story of NLRB v. Gissel Packing: The Practical Limits of Paternalism” by Laura J. Cooper and Dennis R. Nolan. According to Cooper and Nolan, the NLRB’s associate general counsel, Dominick L. Manoli, found himself in a tight corner defending Joy Silk against an employer’s First Amendment right to prefer a union election even if that employer knew the union had majority support. There were ways to defend Joy Silk against this First Amendment claim, but Manoli chose instead simply to assert, falsely, that Joy Silk was a dead letter, even though the NLRB had never overturned it. Two years later, the NLRB cleaned up the mess Manoli made by overturning Joy Silk in Linden Lumber Division, Summer & Co. v. NLRB. That’s the NLRB decision Abruzzo wants to overturn.