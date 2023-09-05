Biden’s Campaign Needs a Dramatic Gesture. So Here’s a Thought.

In his next State of the Union address, Roosevelt unveiled his proposal for an “Economic Bill of Rights.” It included eight bullet points covering the rights to work, food, clothing, and leisure; freedom from monopolies and unfair competition; additional rights to housing, education, medical care, and Social Security. Bowles had hoped that FDR would make this the centerpiece of his 1944 campaign. He did not. He ran mainly as a wartime president. He mentioned the matter only one more time, in a late October speech in Chicago. But even those scant mentions committed the Democratic Party to a postwar program of economic Keynesianism.

I say Biden and his team should seriously think about going this route—and making the rhetorical commitment on which FDR passed. He should unveil a modern, updated Economic Bill of Rights and make it the centerpiece of his campaign. As for the planks, here are a few preliminary thoughts: a simple, straightforward declaration that he and the Democratic Party will take the side of average Americans over the rich; a right to a job for anyone who wants one and a decent wage for anyone working full time; a right to basic healthcare; a right to equal treatment of all in the economic realm; a right to an affordable education. Additionally, there should be a clarion call against the pernicious influence of monopoly power, a commitment to continue fighting the effects of climate change, and a promise to act on the housing crisis.

Something like this says to people: We’re on your side. And it would need to do something else, too. It has to name a few enemies. I think most people hear “I’m on your side” as an empty promise. But when “I’m on your side” is backed up by specific pledges to take on some specific powerful interests—the pharmaceutical lobby, the large meat processors, Elon Musk—then people pay a little more attention.