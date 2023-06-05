Ron DeSantis Says Woke Seven Times in 26 Seconds in Wildly Out of Touch Remarks

While there, the Florida governor delivered remarks about his vision for the party—one that has clearly gone so well for it over the past few years.



DeSantis: As president, I recognize that the woke mind virus represents a war on the truth so we will wage a war on the woke. We will fight the woke in education, we will fight the woke in corporations, we will fight the woke in the halls of congress. pic.twitter.com/8bd7eQSDgM — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2023

In this clip alone, DeSantis said “woke” seven times in some 26 seconds.



Of note is that DeSantis’s own general counsel has defined the term “woke” as “the belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.” While it’s obviously clear the far right uses “woke” as a catchall for anything they don’t like (which usually refers to anything contrary to white, conservative, capitalist-glorifying ideals), it’s funny to imagine a candidate who purports himself to be a hardscrabble guy denying the possibility of systemic issues in America needing to be addressed.