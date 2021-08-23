The CEO Trying to Build a White, Christian, Secessionist Tech Industry

If Torba has his way, a conversation-generating (or disinfo-disseminating) social network and video site are only the beginning. Like right-wing entrepreneurs behind sites such as Rumble (which former President Donald Trump joined this summer and which recently doled out money to journalists including Glenn Greenwald), Parler, and Gettr, Torba wants to build “alt-tech” alternatives that are immune to the censorship, government influence, and monopoly power of Silicon Valley. Unlike conservative provocateurs like Ben Shapiro or Dan Bongino, both of whom have their own media and tech investments but also profit enormously from platforms like Facebook, Torba, who’s banned from Twitter, says he is ready to do away with Silicon Valley entirely. And compared with his peers, who sometimes struggle to keep their services online, Torba seems better positioned to succeed. As he told his readers in February, “it’s time to build our own economy”; it’s time, he said, to conduct an exodus from big corporate concerns to local and decentralized efforts—and to Gab, of course. But after spending merely a few minutes on Gab Social or Gab TV, one can see the grim character of this vision in action.

The problem is not Gab’s independence but what it’s become: a hotbed of bigotry and racial hatred.

The problem is not Gab’s independence but what it’s become: a hotbed of bigotry and racial hatred, and part of a growing tech empire that seems to have few principles beyond preserving a certain vision of free speech at all costs. Whether Gab ever rivals Twitter, the social network it most resembles, matters less than the example it sets: a way for disinformation artists and hate-mongers to thrive on their own terms, as long as they have the requisite technical resources behind them. In Gab, Torba is creating his own alternative techno-political reality, based on radical pique toward non-Christian elites and a merging of QAnon-style and Covid-skeptic outrage. In forging his own tech future, he is creating a model for others, becoming a leader in the fetid swamps of social media–borne disinformation, and showing how a boutique tech company can be ostensibly independent of the tech giants—and perhaps of any sort of formal accountability.

In early August, for example, The New York Times singled Torba out for spreading a baseless rumor that members of the military would be court-martialed for refusing to accept the Covid vaccine. Torba was undeterred. After scooping the Times reporter by posting their back-and-forth on his newsletter, Torba issued an ominous warning to his readers, seeing the moment as the branding opportunity that it was: “I am sharing this all with you now to let you know how these wicked people operate and to shine a light on their lies, deception, and anti-Christian attacks. They aren’t just attacking me, they are attacking any and all dissent and opposition to their libido dominandi (lust for power).”

