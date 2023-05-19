The Dismal Reality Behind the Migrant “Surge” That Never Arrived

This time, however, some migrants may be sent all the way back to Mexico City or even to the Mexico-Guatemala border, forced to make the perilous journey through Mexico once again, this time with likely fewer resources. Also, some deported migrants may be charged fines or issued a notice with the consequence of jail time if they attempt to cross the border again within the next five years. Single adults who ask for asylum will be turned away if they cannot prove they have applied for asylum and been rejected in Mexico or another third country. This new policy, like the ones that came before it, will be applied in a scattered fashion and may be misunderstood by the majority of migrants, who will absorb information on the new policy from anecdotes, not from reading hundreds of pages of legalese.

While these tangled, convoluted policies will have very real effects on the migrants, they will be treated as suggestions by the Border Patrol agents who will decide the fates of thousands of people per day based on split-second perceptions and incomplete information, applying the laws in different ways for different people. In many cases, the specifics of current immigration law are far less important than raw, basic luck. The arbitrary nature of Border Patrol’s decisions makes it common sense to cross again and again until the desired outcome is achieved, or to cross without holding any identification, so Border Patrol cannot keep records of how many times you have tried.



On May 10, migrant shelters in the city of Juarez were clearing out. It seemed everyone wanted to cross the border before May 11, and they were all converging at Door 40, a spot 10 miles down the wall from Paso del Norte, the primary port of entry separating Juarez from El Paso, Texas. Door 40 is effectively in the middle of nowhere, except for a convenience store across the highway. People would leave the group for an hour or two to beg out front for pesos, and would return with sodas and crackers.

