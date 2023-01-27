A Nationwide Fight Over Food Insecurity Is Just Beginning

Limiting SNAP to items that can be purchased under WIC would complicate life for recipients who rely on SNAP for all of their nutrition needs; not only would they be required to learn what is and isn’t acceptable under 16 pages of state guidelines—strictures that WIC recipients must already know—lower-income adults and older children may not benefit as much from being limited to purchasing canned fish and infant meats. (It would also add complexity for food retailers to provide service.)

The Iowa bill would provide an additional $1 million for a program that gives people an extra $1 for food purchases for every $1 they spend on fruits and vegetables at certain grocery stores and farmers markets. However, that funding would be contingent on the Agriculture Department approving a waiver to restrict SNAP purchases. Another provision would impose an asset limit on SNAP, meaning that families with $2,750 in assets or savings, or $4,250 if at least one member of the household is age 60 or older or is disabled, would be ineligible for benefits. The measure would also require Medicaid recipients to work at least 20 hours per week. The USDA oversees SNAP and would need to approve all changes, meaning that even if the Iowa bill was passed, the federal government may not approve the waivers sought by the state to restrict SNAP; however, Iowa could try to challenge the administration in court.

Grassley defended the bill by citing the cost of SNAP. “It’s these entitlement programs. They’re the ones that are growing within the budget and are putting pressure on us being able to fund other priorities,” Grassley said. But SNAP is federally funded, and the state covers just half of administrative costs; Iowa spent around $22 million on SNAP in 2020. Meanwhile, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a nearly $2 billion budget surplus last year. Around 9 percent of Iowa’s population relies on SNAP.