A Nationwide Fight Over Food Insecurity Is Just Beginning

What’s happening in Iowa is also a taste of turbulence to come as lawmakers in Washington prepare to reenter the ongoing debate over nutrition programs in the year ahead. A massive piece of legislation addressing agricultural and nutrition programs, colloquially known as the farm bill, is among the many high-priority tasks that the divided Congress is set to take on in the coming months. A new farm bill must be negotiated, as its previous iteration, approved by Congress in 2018, is set to expire this year. The decisions lawmakers make will be critical for Americans reliant on nutrition assistance. But SNAP has often been a point of contention in the laborious negotiations over the farm bill and is likely to be a focal point of negotiations for both parties once more.

This debate was largely set aside during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, said Donald Moynihan, the McCourt chair at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, when the federal government was more focused on economic stimulus. “But I think that’s coming back now, where you’re going to have lots of states, and then at the national level, look at SNAP through the lens of, ‘How can we be more aggressively involved in conditioning the benefit on satisfying a certain set of requirements?’” Moynihan said.

If past is prologue, then a fight over SNAP is in the offing: In 2018, House Republicans attempted to include provisions in the farm bill to impose new work requirements for certain SNAP recipients. The effort ultimately failed due to Democratic opposition, and the final farm bill was more similar to the one negotiated by Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow and then–Committee Chair Pat Roberts, a Republican, in the Senate.