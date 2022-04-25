A “Hunger Cliff” Is Looming for Millions of Americans

The people who will be affected the most by the loss of the allotments are those receiving lower SNAP benefits. Although these recipients have higher incomes than those receiving the maximum benefits, they still have very low income; household income must be at or below 130 percent of the poverty line, or about $28,550 for a family of three. Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach, the director of the Institute for Public Research at Northwestern University, said that the people who receive lower SNAP benefits tend to be elderly or low-income families with children.

“We’re all feeling inflation, and low-income families feel it all the more acutely, because there’s less slack in their budgets. And so, whereas for some families the increased price of groceries might mean ‘Well, we’re not going to take a long vacation’ or ‘We’re not going to go out to the movies,’ for lower income families, the choices can be really between necessities and necessities,” Schanzenbach said.

Survey data from Propel, creators of an app called Providers that helps SNAP users manage their benefits, shows worrying trends for recipients living in states that have discontinued emergency allotments. An April survey of a random sample of five million Providers users showed that 26 percent skipped meals in states with emergency allotments, compared with 31 percent in states without, according to data shared with The New Republic. In states with emergency allotments, 20 percent reported visiting a food pantry, compared with 25 percent in states without the allotments. High costs are also a problem: 56 percent of users spent more than $100 on food beyond their benefits in states with the emergency allotments, and nearly 64 percent in states without.