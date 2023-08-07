The nutrition title of the farm bill has long been one of the more contentious elements of the measure. In 2018, the House passed its version of the farm bill, including steep cuts to SNAP, before both chambers passed a bipartisan version that did not slash funding for food stamps. The nutrition title is also by far the costliest element of the farm bill: In 2018, spending on SNAP amounted to around 77 percent of the $867 billion farm bill. The Congressional Budget Office predicted in May that the 2023 farm bill would cost around $1.5 trillion over 10 years, with SNAP accounting for roughly $1.2 trillion of that amount. This figure will likely be the baseline for the farm bill negotiated in Congress.

“We call it a farm bill, and that is a total misnomer,” said Randy Russell, an agriculture lobbyist whose firm is working on trade promotion and export issues in the current farm bill negotiations. “It’s really a nutrition bill that happens to have some farm provisions in it.”

There are a few reasons for the increase in the CBO baseline, including an update to the guidelines that determine how much a household receives in benefits, as well as an uptick in SNAP recipients. The debt limit bill also included new exemptions for work requirements, even as it raised the age threshold for those requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents, which the CBO projected would cost an additional $2 billion. (Republicans disputed that scoring.)