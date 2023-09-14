What wage does your barista make? How about the cashier handing you your takeout? Is your tip a bonus on top of a fair wage—an incentive for good service—or merely a way to transfer responsibility for a fair wage to consumers? In the Fair Labor Standards Act, the U.S. government defines it as the latter, as employers are not required to pay minimum wages as long as customers make up the difference. If you know this, it colors the whole transaction in a different way. Yet we continue to treat tipping as something extra that must be deserved.

Paying for convenience or speed is nothing new. There are fees for express lanes on busy commuter routes; for faster access to rides at amusement parks. These fees are optionally paid by a user who values the additional convenience but are not a part of the fundamental service or product being sold. A mechanic does not expect a tip on a repair, nor does a doctor after your check-up.

Food service employs nearly 12 million people in the United States, or 7.4 percent of the workforce. That’s more workers than are employed in the entire education system, including colleges and universities (6.2 percent), and more than all health care practitioners (5.8 percent). The striking Writers Guild of America writers and SAG-AFTRA actors are just 0.001 percent of the workforce. Restaurant workers have an average weekly income of $458 and an average annual income of $23,815. More than 40 percent of restaurant workers are living with an income that’s less than double the federal poverty line, a common measure for defining low-income households or families that cannot make ends meet. About two-thirds of the tipped restaurant workers in the U.S. are women, and these women are three times more likely than the average U.S. worker to be in poverty.