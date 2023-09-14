There is no denying that raising wages will hurt businesses with already narrow profit margins. Many owners claim that they cannot operate while paying a fair wage. They’re telling the truth—pre–Civil War plantation owners had the exact same complaint about the agricultural economy they built. The solution is not to continue allowing a subminimum wage but to build a business model that does not make the exploitation of employees central to its success.

Naturally, I’m not claiming that food service workers are slaves. They are being paid for their labor, just not by their employer. Restaurants offer tipped employees a venue in which to hustle for a buck, but little else. Only 14.4 percent of restaurant workers receive health insurance from their employer. Other benefits are even less common. The bulk of tipped employees’ earnings come directly from customers, in informal and unregulated exchanges that can be extortionate and abusive. So restaurants aren’t enslavers—they’re more like pimps.

And so it shouldn’t be surprising that tipping culture promotes sexism, along with racism and harassment. A 2008 Cornell study showed that diners allow race, gender, and physical attractiveness to affect the amount of their tip. Worse yet, diners of all races consistently tip white servers more than Black ones. In a 2014 survey, 80 percent of respondents experienced sexual harassment in their restaurant workplace, and half had experienced sexual behaviors that were “scary.” Female employees receiving the $2.13 wage experienced twice the sexual harassment of women in states that paid a higher minimum wage. These same women were also three times more likely to have an employer suggest they objectify themselves—dressing sexier, showing more cleavage, or wearing tighter clothing—to increase income in tips. If you want to feel even worse about the routine degradation that women in the industry are subjected to, I recommend you search TikTok for “#pigtailtheory.”