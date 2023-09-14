Joe Biden’s Impeachment Opportunity

Most importantly, however, the impeachment inquiry allows Biden to reset the political narrative. Voters have been wary of his leadership for some time—his poll numbers cratered in the late-summer of 2021 and have hardly recovered. One possible explanation is the lack of a serious alternative or rival. Donald Trump remains the leader of the Republican Party but has hardly regained the prominence he held in the American political imagination before January 6, 2021. He has only recently started tweeting and has refused to participate in the one Republican presidential debate that has occurred and it seems unlikely that he will show up to the one being held later this month. American politics is something of a vacuum at the moment, with Biden—an aging and often uninspiring figure—at its center, lacking a visible foil. The lack of a real contrast has been an albatross, especially in an era dominated by negative partisanship. The impeachment inquiry represents the first opportunity to reset that narrative. It makes McCarthy, a Trump lackey, the face of the opposition. (The fact that Trump has been pushing the impeachment behind the scenes only makes it easier for Team Biden.)



It also allows Democrats to portray Biden as a sympathetic figure. Many of the conversations pointed to as “evidence” of wrongdoing show the president a concerned parent of a struggling son. Republicans have attempted to use texts between the president and his son Hunter to make sweeping allegations of corruption and wrongdoing, but many voters outside the right-wing political-entertainment complex will see something both different and familiar: a caring father dealing with an addicted son who he loves. In fact that’s a scenario many voters understand all too well. That the inquiry itself is baseless also allows Democrats to reframe voters’ perceptions of Biden: The texts with Hunter show him in a human light and the inquiry itself underlines the real political headwinds—in the form of Republican intransigence and obstruction–that have held back his administration. The inquiry is an opportunity to rally voters behind him in a way the administration hasn’t had in some time—certainly not since Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act last year.



This will also act as a political barometer for anxious Democrats. Biden will need to rally voters behind him. He will need to make the case that his leadership is a necessary alternative to Republicans’ authoritarian clownery. He will need, in an election defined by negative polarization, to make the case that GOP leadership is a threat to the country. This is an early opportunity to gain momentum. But it’s also a dangerous one. If Republicans impeach Biden and the polls don’t move at all, that’s a very bad sign for a reelection effort that has yet to gain steam.