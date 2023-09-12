John Fetterman’s Reaction to Biden Impeachment Is All We Care About
The Pennsylvania senator captured perfectly how stupid this all is.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden on Tuesday, and Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is calling it out for the deeply unserious move that it is.
When asked for a response to the news, Fetterman feigned shock and distress.
“Oh my God, really?” he asked, his voice squeaking upward in pitch as he grabbed his head in his hands.
“Oh my gosh, you know, oh—it’s devastating!” Fetterman went on, before breaking into laughter.
“OooOooo don’t do it! Please, don’t do it!” he moaned, clutching at his heart as his aide pulled him away. “Oh no, oh no!”
Fetterman’s response says all we need to know about how the Democrats feel about this impeachment inquiry: It’s one big joke.
The House speaker has launched this inquiry, despite having no evidence of wrongdoing by the president and despite criticism from members of his own party. On Sunday, Republican Representative Ken Buck slammed the entire impeachment inquiry.
“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden—if there’s evidence—linking President Biden to a high crime or misdemeanor,” Buck said. “That doesn’t exist right now.”
The impeachment inquiry could also spell trouble for the 18 Republicans representing districts Biden won in 2020.
When Fetterman was asked about McCarthy’s plans for the impeachment inquiry last week, he responded: “Go ahead. Do it, I dare you.”
“It would just be a big circle jerk on the fringe right,” Fetterman added.