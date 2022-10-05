The court believes it’s fine if a big donor gets special access to a politician. In their minds, this doesn’t count as a quid pro quo. In fact, “ingratiation and access” for donors is “a central feature of democracy,” Chief Justice John Roberts once wrote. Money in exchange for the politician arranging meetings with other officials doesn’t count as a quid pro quo either. It’s even okay for a donor to pay back the personal loan a candidate made to the campaign—taking money directly from the donor’s pocket and putting it into the candidate’s—after the candidate won the election and is about to take office. After all, the court said, that scheme doesn’t involve a quid pro quo.

The court’s decisions involving campaign finance and criminal corruption laws “are operating together to create a wild west environment,” said Tara Malloy, senior director of appellate litigation and strategy at the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center. “We are seeing a pattern of cutting back on all manner of laws that protect the integrity of government.” Now the high court, which begins its new term this week, is set to hear a case that experts worry will make it even harder to get corruption out of government.

The case, Percoco v. United States, involves a top aide to then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. It asks the court to decide whether it can be a crime for a public official to temporarily leave the government and, while still using his government office and phone and telling people he will be back in the government soon, accept money in exchange for pressing officials to do things.