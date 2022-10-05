The defendant’s argument, that he could not be guilty of bribery because he was technically a private citizen at the time, would “open a gaping hole in our public corruption laws,” said Daniel Tokaji, the dean of the University of Wisconsin Law School, who has written widely on election law. He envisions a scenario where a politician’s aide briefly steps down to run a campaign and makes a deal with a big donor: Give us $100,000 and I will make sure you get the state contract you want. “That’s bribery pure and simple. And yet if I’m understanding the petitioner’s argument correctly, that would be perfectly okay under their analysis,” he said.

There’s no indication yet what the Supreme Court will decide, but its choice to take the case is a sign that several of the justices may be prepared to side with the defendant, experts said.

The court’s decisions have already “made it very, very difficult for prosecutors to bring and win cases of bribery and other forms of corruption,” said Fred Wertheimer, president of Democracy 21, a nonpartisan organization that works to strengthen democracy. “The court has set the stage for an anything goes approach by its blindness to the way in which influence and results are bought and sold in our political system.”