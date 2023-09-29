Taylor Swift Has Broken Conservatives’ Brains

There have been other recent demonstrations of this power that likely gave conservatives greater cause to grouse—and perhaps worry. Last week, on National Voter Registration Day, Swift posted on Instagram encouraging young people to register to vote. As a result, over 35,000 people did so, contributing to a 23 percent increase in overall registrations compared to those who registered on the same day last year. That included a 115 percent increase in 18-year-olds registering to vote. Swift’s call for her fans to register to vote was distinctly nonpartisan, but it’s the youngest voting cohort that’s demonstrated the sharpest opposition to Republicans at the polls in recent elections—so much so that conservatives have increasingly called for the voting age to be raised and for polling places to be removed from college campuses.



In addition to broad fears about the world that young people may want to create, for many conservatives their antipathy for Swift nestles in old-fashioned male insecurity. Amid the flurry of the Taylor-Kelce Twitter storm, an article published in The Federalist earlier this month has quietly recirculated, arguing that Swift’s fame is a sign of “societal decline” because her music appeals to feminists by painting men in an unflattering light. While most of that lengthy piece was given over to vacant denunciations of Swift’s allegedly man-hating lyricism, its author, Mark Hemingway, did accidentally speak to the core of why Republicans get so up in arms when Swift does—well, anything.

“I still stand by the fact it’s a mistake to read too much in the way of politics or feminism into Swift’s appeal,” Hemingway wrote. But before his end of that train of thought rattled off into misogynist dribble, Hemingway actually illustrated something genuinely interesting about how conservatives view Taylor Swift. He argued that Swift’s brand of “self-obsessed” lyricism, which recounts bad breakups, has led to a “chicken-or-egg first proposition” with her fan’s strong feminist lean and her “popularity in the face of this lyrical obsession.”