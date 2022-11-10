Republicans Are So Mad at the Huge Youth Turnout They Want To Increase the Voting Age
Gen Z came out in huge numbers this election. Now, Republicans are trying to decide what the new voting age should be.
Young voters turned out in record numbers for Election Day and overwhelmingly voted Democratic—sending Republicans into a moralistic panic over the voting age.
About a third of voters under age 30 participated in the midterm elections, according to a study by Tufts University’s Center for Information & Research on Civil Learning and Engagement.
There was 27 percent turnout overall, and 31 percent turnout in battleground states. In fact, young voters—who favored Democrats by about a 2-1 margin—helped tip the scale left in several crucial races including Pennsylvania and Michigan.
As a result, not only was there no much-promised “red wave” on Election Night, but many states swung in the opposite direction, although the national races remain tight. Democrats took control of state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Minnesota.
By Thursday morning, conservatives were clamoring to raise the voting age, although they couldn’t seem to agree on what the new age should be: there were arguments for 21, 25, 30, or simply until voters had gotten “a lil life experience.”
The demand is, of course, as ridiculous as it is hypocritical. There is no talk of also raising the age for military enlistment or, say, consent. Instead, it shows that the right is rushing to preserve its power over Gen Z rather than appealing to them through legislation.
But while it’s easy to poke fun at Republicans, a call to raise the voting age is still a call to violate voter rights.
“The fact that there are republicans calling to raise the voting age to 21 because Gen-Z showed up in HEAVY Democratic numbers last night is both laughable and terrifying,” tweeted Olivia Julianna, from the nonprofit Gen-Z for Change.