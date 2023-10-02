Could We Really Be Headed Toward—Gulp—Speaker Stefanik?

The House of Representatives—or more specifically, a few Republicans therein—is gearing up to fire Speaker Kevin McCarthy. And even more specifically, those few Republicans really come down to one Republican. “I do intend to file a motion to vacate this week,” Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz on Sunday. “I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy.”

Gaetz has had it out for House GOP leadership since McCarthy failed to support the Florida Republican when he was implicated in a sex-trafficking scandal involving a minor in 2021. Gaetz was eventually not charged with the scheme for which his close associate Joel Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years in prison. And he and some other Republicans—how many is a key question—don’t like the fact that McCarthy, from their point of view, just struck a deal with Democrats to keep the government functioning. (News also came Monday morning that some other House Republicans are plotting to oust Gaetz.)