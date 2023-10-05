The Republicans Booted Their Leader, so of Course It’s Democrats’ Fault

Still, the outpouring of scorn for the Democrats is illuminating. It reveals both a political class and a commentariat that believes that governance is the sole responsibility of the Democrats. It also reveals a near-total ignorance of the politics that led to McCarthy’s ouster.



The biggest problem with the argument that McCarthy’s ouster was the fault of Democrats was that McCarthy never actually tried to get them to save him—in fact, he made a number of eleventh-hour gestures that seemed intended to antagonize his would-be saviors. Dealmaking is a central responsibility of being speaker of the House. It is arguably the central responsibility. But McCarthy never tried to bargain with Democrats. Instead, he treated the opposition party the same way he treated the renegades in his own, by essentially daring them to remove him. It’s possible that McCarthy thought this would work—and it had at various points in the past—allowing him to simply Leroy Jenkins his way into another couple of months with the gavel. It was a preposterous miscalculation.



McCarthy may be more of an institutionalist than whoever replaces him—that may be marginally true if Steve Scalise replaces him and wholly the case if Jim Jordan does. But the institution that McCarthy was presiding over was hardly worth preserving, and there were zero indications that, should he have prevailed, he would have done anything to help strengthen it. Democrats providing the votes necessary to protect him would have essentially been endorsing a ridiculous impeachment inquiry, the stonewalling of the January 6 investigation, the use of the House of Representatives to politically protect Donald Trump, the continued existence of the debt ceiling, and a host of other ills.

