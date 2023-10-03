Republicans Are Freaking Out Immediately After Ousting Kevin McCarthy

There is a group of House Rs huddled and praying on the House floor



Rep. Ann Wagner appears to be crying — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 3, 2023

After it was officially announced that McCarthy was removed as speaker, audible gasps rang out from across the chamber.



Followed by a voice on the Republican side of the chamber:



"Now what?" — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 3, 2023

Representative Matt Gaetz, who filed the motion to oust McCarthy late Monday evening, made clear from the very beginning that he has no idea who could possibly take over for the House speaker. After the vote to remove McCarthy as speaker, Gaetz again confirmed that he doesn’t have someone in mind for the role.

Representative Scott Perry, one of the 11 Republicans to advance the vote to oust McCarthy, also told CNN he doesn’t have a name for who he wants to see as speaker. “We’re going to see what happens now. I’m going to base my decisions on what happens.” (Perry did not, in the end, vote to oust McCarthy.)

Other lawmakers are simply confused about what to do now.