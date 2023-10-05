Biden Scraps Environmental Laws to Build Trump’s Border Wall

The move is also a stark reversal of a campaign promise and early-days proclamation from the Biden administration, which in 2021 called border wall construction pushed by the Trump administration “a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security,” paused ongoing construction along the Southern Border, and sought to prevent federal funds from being diverted to border wall construction. Mayorkas contends in the text of the notice that expediting construction is consistent with the proclamation.

Biden argued at the White House on Thursday that the decision was out of the administration’s hands, as it had a mandate from Congress to spend more than a billion dollars allocated for border wall construction in 2019 before the end of the fiscal year on September 30. “I tried to get them to reappropriate it, to redirect that money,” Biden said. “They didn’t. They wouldn’t,” he added. Asked if he thought the border wall works, he said, “No.”

Following through on a congressional mandate and fast-tracking construction are two different things, though. “It’s clear, based on the way the appropriations bill is written, that there’s absolutely no need to waive these laws in order to speed construction, even if you concede that the White House needs to use those funds,” says Laiken Jordahl, Southwest conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “He could follow the law,” Jordahl said, and go through the normal processes outlined by the National Environmental Protection Act and Endangered Species Act, for instance.