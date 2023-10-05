Biden Scraps Environmental Laws to Build Trump’s Border Wall

An estimated 95 percent of native habitat in the Rio Grande Valley has already been lost to development. Construction could threaten plans to recover populations of endangered ocelots, as well as endangered plants.

In the notice, Mayorkas describes the Rio Grande Valley as an area of “high illegal entry,” noting that had been 245,000 apprehensions there in 2023. Jordahl told me that figure is “extremely misleading” in the context of the filing, as it refers to apprehensions throughout the entirety of the 20 counties that comprise the Rio Grande Valley. The stretch where construction is slated to occur is “overwhelmingly peaceful and serene,” he said.

If the administration is indeed building the wall against its will, that hasn’t stopped the White House from attempting to broadcast that it’s taking a more hard-line stance on border security than Republicans. In a briefing on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the “most extreme House Republicans have sought to eliminate thousands of Border Patrol folks,” boasting that Biden has added 25,000 Border Patrol agents during his time in office. “And that is something that no other president has been able to do,” she said, noting also that the administration has “removed or returned more than 250,000 people since May 12th.”