The Supreme Court Could Eviscerate Rent Control

The 335-7 LLC case additionally claims that the new requirements, including one that allows family members to take over a rent-controlled lease, are unconstitutional. The landlord companies in that case claimed that the RSL had granted tenants a “unilateral right to renew their tenancies in perpetuity” as well as a “right of successorship in their leaseholds” that can transfer to family members. Both the state and the city framed things in less extreme terms. In the 335-7 LLC case, for example, the city noted that landlords still had ample protections after the 2019 changes.

“The RSL does not require a landlord to offer a vacant rent-stabilized unit for residential rental or dictate the landlord’s choice of tenant whenever a unit is vacant,” the city noted. “And a landlord may evict a tenant for cause, such as nonpayment of rent or misconduct. But the RSL generally requires a landlord to offer an existing, compliant tenant in a rent-stabilized apartment the opportunity to renew their lease upon lease expiration. And in certain instances, a landlord must offer a renewal lease to certain family members of an existing tenant who also reside in the unit.”

And in the 74 Pinehurst case, New York argued that the law is far less onerous than it was described in the petition for review. “The RSL permits changes in use of property in numerous circumstances and allows for evictions based on nonpayment, illegal activity, and other misconduct,” they told the justices in their brief. “The existence of these exits from the rental market alone defeats [the landlords’]’ facial physical takings claim.”