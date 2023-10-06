The Supreme Court Could Eviscerate Rent Control

Those protections, the landlords told the justices in their petition for review, infringe upon their property rights to an unconstitutional degree. They hope to strike down the New York law in its entirety, a move that could not only have sweeping implications for New York City’s housing market but also call into question rent-control laws in other cities and states.

In the 74 Pinehurst LLC case, the plaintiffs are challenging provisions in the RSL that repeal a mechanism for landlords to remove their units from the rent-control scheme once monthly rent reaches a certain level, restrict landlords’ ability to take over more than one unit for personal or family use, and allow tenants to stay in an applicable unit for up to one year after a court determines that a tenant has breached their rental agreement.

“[The RSL] strips owners of their rights to use, possess, and exclude others from their property, including by forcing owners to continue renting to current tenants and their chosen successors indefinitely, barring owners from using their apartments as personal residences or housing for family members, and making it impossible for owners to use their property for purposes other than rent-stabilized housing,” the 74 Pinehurst plaintiffs argued in their petition for review. They claimed the 2019 changes were “relegating owners to caretakers of housing conscripted into the service of an off-budget public-assistance program.”