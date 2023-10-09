That’s why the most intriguing gambit by the nascent Biden campaign was a late-September speech in Arizona ostensibly honoring the legacy of John McCain. The Biden team made scant secret that this speech in Tempe was a dry run for a likely campaign against Donald Trump. And in some of the bluntest words of his presidency, Biden accurately accused the “MAGA Republicans” of “attempting to abuse power … spewing conspiracy theories, spreading lies for profit and power to divide America … inciting violence against those who risk their lives to keep America safe, weaponizing against the very soul of who we are as Americans.”



The Tempe speech, like most of Biden’s efforts, got a one-day blip in the news before it faded from memory. But the importance of the McCain event goes beyond Biden’s specific attacks on the Former Guy: “Trump says the Constitution gives him, quote, ‘the right to do whatever he wants as president.’ End of quote. I’ve never even heard a president say that in jest. Not guided by the Constitution or by common service and decency towards fellow Americas but by vengeance and vindictiveness.”



What the speech raised is the potent question: Can the Democrats successfully frame the 2024 election around the quest to preserve our democracy from the authoritarian whims of Trump and his right-wing clones? And will such a stratetgic maneuver be enough to combat swing voters’ persistent belief that the president’s management of the economy has been an unmitigated disaster?

