How Amazon Keeps Workers’ Pay Low

As I see it, a Monopsony board game would have the same game pieces—thimble, hat, iron, shoe, etc.—moving around the same game board featuring the same Atlantic City street names. It could even keep the “Marvin” in Marven Gardens misspelled with an “i,” just like in Monopoly. But whenever a player landed on Baltic Avenue or Park Place or wherever, instead of paying the owner of that property rent, the player would take a job.

You might think the next move would be for the property owner to pay some amount to his new employee. If you think that, you don’t know your Marx. In Monopsony, the employee forks over the surplus value of his labor, i.e., the difference between the wages he receives from the property owner and a higher figure representing what the employee’s labor is really worth. You don’t have to be a Marxist to recognize that the property owner isn’t going to hire the new employee unless doing so will increase revenues and, ultimately, profits.

At the start of the game, a new employee’s surplus value would be low—let’s say, $50—reflecting a competitive market for labor among the other Monopsony players. But as the game progressed and other players either dropped out or fell behind in the purchase of properties, surplus value would rise in $50 increments, reflecting a shrinking number of competitors for labor. That would be true regardless of whether the property your game piece landed on was owned by a player who was winning the game or losing it; monopsony lowers wages paid by everyone within a given industry (in this instance, real estate). As with Monopoly, the game would end when a last losing player or players declared the winning player an asshole and, in a fury, turned the board over, sending all the pieces flying.