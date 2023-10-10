Fossil Fuel Companies Are Taking Private Land—and Landowners Are Fighting Back

It can be difficult to see how eminent domain, a government tool to reclaim land for infrastructure that benefits the public, can be utilized by a private company to build infrastructure to transport its own goods for export. The Mountain Valley Pipeline, upon completion, would ship natural gas from Appalachian gas fields to other parts of the U.S. It’s infrastructure that would transport a commodity owned by private companies to be sold in other markets, and will not service those who live along the pipeline’s path.

Projects that can take private land through eminent domain are supposed to be “common carriers,” or projects that provide some public good and can be utilized by all citizens. The idea of a common carrier dates back to the railroad construction era, when the government liberally employed eminent domain to build train routes; a project theoretically has to fulfill a number of “duties” to the public to qualify. But according to attorney Robert McNamara with the Institute for Justice, those requirements have been “substantially watered down” in recent decades.

In 2019, for example, the Iowa Supreme Court issued a decision against landowners who had sued the state’s Utilities Board for granting powers of eminent domain to the companies behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, which shipped oil from the Bakken shale in Montana and North Dakota to be sold in markets outside of Iowa. The utilities board argued that the pipeline served a public good of creating jobs, which was rejected by the court. The court did decide, however, that the pipeline’s enabling the United States’ participation in the international oil and gas market was beneficial enough to be deemed a common carrier.