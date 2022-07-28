Manchin and Schumer Surprised Everyone With the Inflation Reduction Act—Even Democrats Themselves

Manchin had previously watered down, and then killed, the bill known as the Build Back Better Act, President Joe Biden’s massive social spending, climate, and tax policy legislation. But Wednesday’s deal has revived Democratic hopes of passing legislation that addresses some of their biggest priorities ahead of the midterm elections.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a narrower version of the Build Back Better Act—despite Manchin emphatically referring to Build Back Better as “dead” in a Wednesday statement—raising $740 billion and spending $433 billion on climate, energy, and Obamacare provisions, compared to the earlier bill’s roughly $3 trillion price tag. But Democrats are still taking the legislation as a victory, touting the bill’s focus on cutting the deficit, extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, empowering Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, boosting domestic energy production, and addressing climate change. The bill would also impose a 15 percent minimum tax on big corporations and close the carried interest loophole, priorities of progressives such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, who approvingly noted its inclusion to reporters on Tuesday.

Despite his opposition to earlier iterations of the bill, Manchin said on Wednesday that he had seen an opportunity to address inflation and energy security that propelled him to keep the negotiations going. “All of you might be surprised, but there should be no surprise, because I’ve never walked away from anything in my life,” Manchin, who is currently quarantining with a case of Covid-19, told reporters in a press call Thursday morning.