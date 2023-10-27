Jewish Members of Congress Don’t Want a Cease-Fire. Their Jewish Staffers Are a Different Story.

There is variety and difference of opinion within that, of course, and some of it is quite significant. Representatives Josh Gottheimer and Jared Moskowitz co-led a letter asking President Biden to “bolster Israel’s security.” Representative Brad Sherman introduced a bill to enhance sanctions enforcement against those who use civilians as human shields, while Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland stated that Hamas’s use of human shields “imposes an obligation of extra care not to kill civilians who are being used in this way.” Over in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, calling himself the “highest-ranking Jewish leader in American history,” stressed that he’s “doing everything in my power to ensure the Senate delivers the support Israel needs.”

The notable exception was Bernie Sanders, who put out a statement last week saying, “These unspeakable crimes must stop now. The bombs and missiles from both sides must end, massive humanitarian aid must be rushed to Gaza, and the hostages must be returned to their families.” But even he stopped short of using the term “cease-fire.” The closest any Jewish member of Congress has come, it seems, is when Representatives Jerry Nadler, Dan Goldman, and Jan Schakowsky declared support this week for a “humanitarian pause” to allow for aid to be delivered.

That is not true, however, of progressive Jewish staffers on the Hill. Some of them described to me the pain and frustration of watching Jewish members make statements invoking their Jewish identity that the staffers don’t see as reflections of their own Jewish values.