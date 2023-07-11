No Labels Donor Has Financial Ties to Jared Kushner

Fortress loaned Kushner Cos. $57 million in October 2017, for a project to develop two residential towers in New Jersey. While Jared Kushner had allegedly stepped down from his family business by then to focus on helping his father-in-law at the White House, his ties to the family company were never fully severed.



Kushner Cos. had come under fire just a few months earlier, when company president Nicole Meyer (Kushner’s younger sister) pitched the New Jersey project to potential Chinese investors. She specifically mentioned her brother’s role at the White House. The company later apologized for name-dropping Kushner—but the incident still spoke volumes as to how the Kushner family does business.

While the sizable 2017 loan did not fund the entire project, this wasn’t the first (or last) time Fortress and Kushner Cos. had worked together. A Kushner spokeswoman confirmed that the company has had a long history with Fortress. “Kushner Cos. and Fortress Investments have been long-time partners in various real estate transactions over the years,” Kushner spokeswoman Christine Taylor told Barron’s in 2018. “We have had many successes together and value their faith in our business.”