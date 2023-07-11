No Labels Donor Has Financial Ties to Jared Kushner

No Labels is trying to raise $70 million to place a third-party candidate on the presidential ballot, but it has so far refused to reveal the financial backers for this campaign. The group claims its goal is to create a space for centrists who are fed up with partisan politics, so it’s curious that the organization would accept money from someone closely tied to a member of Trump’s inner circle.

No Labels is “extremely clearly to me, speaking frankly, just a Republican ratfuck operation,” said Pat Dennis, the president of super PAC and Democratic opposition research group American Bridge, of the revelation. “Really just [an] incredibly dangerous effort and in bad faith.”

Neither McKnight nor No Labels had responded to The New Republic’s requests for comment at time of publication.