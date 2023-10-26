North Carolina Republicans Are About to Win Their War Against Democracy

The same can’t be said for legislative races in North Carolina. Thanks to more than a decade of extreme partisan gerrymandering, Republicans have an ironclad grip on the state legislature. That dominance has allowed them to effectively decide most of the state’s legislative races, both for the state Assembly and for Congress, before voters even cast a ballot. But with this latest move, the Tar Heel State is poised to slip even further away from what could fairly be called “representative government.”

If enacted, the new congressional map would essentially hand three additional House seats to Republican candidates in 2024. The state’s current map, which was drawn by a state court in 2022 after post-census legal battles, resulted in seven Democrats and seven Republicans elected to Congress. Under the new map, Republicans would instead hold a virtually unbeatable edge in 10 of the state’s 14 districts. Democrats would be all but guaranteed to win two of the remaining districts, while the final one would be slightly favorable toward Republicans.

That would radically alter who gets represented by whom. For example, the new map would crack open the city of Charlotte, an urban Democratic stronghold, and pack most of its residents into one super-Democratic district. The rest would be divided among the three surrounding rural districts. A similar crack-and-pack scheme also targets Raleigh, the state’s largest city, to make the surrounding suburbs less pivotal by absorbing them into larger rural ones.