North Carolina Republicans Are About to Win Their War Against Democracy

Representative Jeff Jackson, a Democrat who represents the state’s 14th district, which covers southern Charlotte, said last week that he is all but guaranteed to lose next year thanks to the new maps. “Two draft maps are out, and both of them draw me out of my district and put [me] in one that is totally unwinnable,” he explained in a video post on Twitter. “If either of these maps become final, it means I’m toast in Congress.”

North Carolina Republicans haven’t been subtle about their goals since embarking upon this path after the 2010 midterm elections. “I propose that we draw the maps to give a partisan advantage to 10 Republicans and three Democrats, because I do not believe it’s possible to draw a map with 11 Republicans and two Democrats,” a state lawmaker famously quipped during an earlier redistricting battle in 2016. (North Carolina gained a fourteenth seat after the 2020 census.)

Like every other state in the Union, North Carolina redrew its legislative maps after the 2020 census. Republican lawmakers, true to form, passed new district boundaries that would continue to entrench them in power. Their path had been cleared by the Supreme Court’s 2019 decision in Rucho v. Common Cause, which closed the door to Fourteenth Amendment challenges to partisan gerrymandering in federal courts. That ruling effectively ended the legal battles that had dogged state lawmakers for most of the 2010s.