The Supreme Court Saves Our Elections From Right-Wing Legislatures

Writing for the majority, Roberts instead concluded that the court could still reach the merits. Because the state Supreme Court had not overturned the portion of the judgment that blocked the state legislature’s original gerrymandered maps, he reasoned, there was still a live controversy before the justices to consider. “The defendants did not ask the North Carolina Supreme Court to vacate that judgment, that court did not purport to do so, and the defendants now concede that they remain bound by it,” he noted.

Tuesday’s ruling is significant in two ways. First, it affirms that state courts have the ability to intervene in partisan gerrymandering cases. Those courts still might not have the power to do so, depending on how their respective state constitutions are written, of course. But by rejecting the independent state legislature theory outright, the Supreme Court has ensured that where state courts do have the power to address partisan gerrymandering, the federal Constitution won’t stand in their way. (Well, maybe—we’ll come back to that in a second.)

Second, and perhaps more urgently, the court’s decision removes a potential source of legal and constitutional chaos in next year’s presidential election. Election-law experts have long warned that, in its most radical form, the theory could allow state legislatures to overturn election results after the fact on specious grounds, as former President Donald Trump and his allies sought in 2020. If the court had dismissed the case as moot, the justices may have been asked to decide it in the intense heat of a possible disputed presidential election next year.