Glenn Youngkin’s Presidential Dreams Will Be Decided Next Tuesday

There’s been enough big news in the past week that you may have missed Glenn Youngkin’s “Red Vest Retreat” in Virginia, headlining Mike Pompeo and featuring a hundred or so millionaires and billionaires. Ostensibly, the gathering is to add to the GOP war chest as critical state elections loom in Virginia. But the army of fatcats did not come to Virginia Beach simply to save the state. They were there to advance the potential presidential campaign of Virginia’s governor. Reports are that Rupert Murdoch fancies Youngkin, as does former Attorney General Bill Barr. And Youngkin has already amassed a pile of money in fundraisers at the Hamptons and elsewhere. In the immediate term, much of the money is going into the state legislative races—if Republicans are able to take full control of a state that was trending blue before Youngkin won the governorship, it will be a big boost to his presidential credentials.



Why Youngkin? Of course, a good part of it is the fear among the GOP and hedge fund elite that Donald Trump’s baggage will get so heavy that he will be unelectable—combined with what they see as Ron DeSantis’s weak campaign and wooden personality, and a lack of confidence in the others in the candidate gaggle. But it also reflects their assessment that the affable Youngkin, who comes across as the dad next door wearing his fleece vest, will have a wider appeal in the electorate as someone who is more pragmatic and less ideologically rigid than the main alternatives. That image is the one Youngkin has managed to promote in mainstream media during his gubernatorial campaign and beyond.