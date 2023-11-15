The Battle Over Church and State Could Take Down the Charter School Movement

It was Betsy DeVos who altered the partisan landscape. Trump’s victory in 2016 placed DeVos at the top of the education bureaucracy, which in turn clarified some of the ambiguity surrounding charter schools. If DeVos was in favor of their expansion, Democrats felt more and more pressure to stand against them. By the 2020 elections, Democratic presidential hopefuls were elbowing one another out of the way in their rush to denounce charters, and even Cory Booker had to backtrack from the issue that had been his signature reform.

Now, as conservatives push the federal judiciary to bless an enterprise that would tear down the wall between church and state and empower the creation of openly religious charter schools, the strategic ambiguity that charter advocates had long nurtured seems suddenly poised to collapse. Clearly, however, the idea that a public school could be run by a church appeals to plenty of conservatives. Like Speaker Mike Johnson, there are plenty of Americans out there who think that Americans’ rights come directly “from God Himself.” There are plenty of Americans, like Speaker Johnson, who believe the separation of church and state is an unfortunate novelty, an artifact of the “last 60 or 70 years,” a relic of the tragic 1960s that has no justifiable constitutional power.

For those Americans, the Oklahoma case might seem like a unique chance to change the rules of the game, to put God back in charge of public schools. But it ignores a crucial fact of American political life. Namely, the vast majority of Americans don’t want anything of the kind. When Gallup asked Americans for their best ideas about how to improve public schools, only small minorities—2 percent in 2004 and 3 percent in 2009—thought the government should stop running public schools.