Trump Is Assembling His Second-Term Legal Wrecking Crew

The last two things on that list aren’t possible without lawyers. As I recently noted about Ron DeSantis, a president’s personnel choices are perhaps the most important decisions that he makes in office, save for Supreme Court nominations or military actions. An army of underlings end up making countless minor decisions that a president just doesn’t have time for, and they’re constantly at work trying to further the policy agenda they think he holds. In Trump’s case, it’s not just about who he’ll bring to Washington—it’s also about who is willing to destroy their careers and reputations to serve him along the way.

Trump has a complicated relationship with lawyers, to say the least. His campaign and associated super PACs have spent tens of millions of dollars on legal fees in the four ongoing criminal cases against him. He has alienated many of his retainers throughout his career by being a notoriously bad client. (Not just “bad” in the moral or legal sense, but “bad” in the sense that he is notoriously resistant to legal counsel and almost as bad at actually paying for these services when they are rendered.)

That’s why more reasonable establishment figures like John Dowd and Ty Cobb, who led his defense against the Russia investigation, are long gone. His longtime legal fixer Michael Cohen turned state’s witness against Trump a few years ago, implicating him in campaign finance offenses and various fraud-related schemes that now imperil the Trump Organization. Rudy Giuliani, the next closest thing he has to a consigliere, is facing disbarment and prosecution.