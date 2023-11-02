Trump Is Assembling His Second-Term Legal Wrecking Crew

“Either the Constitution is properly amended to make DOJ independent or it is improperly amended through an attempt at legislation like that proposed in the wake of Watergate and then subsequently blessed by the Supreme Court,” he incoherently argued. “Under the constitutional system as it stands, however, DOJ independence does not exist and influencers on the Left of all stripes (as well as those on the Center-Right like Professor [Jack] Goldsmith) should stop claiming that it does. They are misleading the people.”

It is a fascinating project by Clark and others in Trump’s orbit. On one hand, they try to argue that the Justice Department should be subject to the president’s whims as a normative matter. In the same breath, they also claim that Biden’s supposed targeting of Trump and his allies for prosecution is corrupt and unacceptable. “No Attorney General should allow himself to be used as a tool to persecute the President’s political enemies,” Clark wrote without a hint of irony. “And no President should order his Attorney General to do so.”

That view is not shared by everyone around Trump, to say the least. One of the Times’ other quoted sources is Mike Davis, a former congressional aide and former clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch. Davis is listed in IRS filings as the head of the Article III Project, which purports to back conservative judges and oppose liberal ones, as well as other groups that claim to be involved in fights against Big Tech and purported censorship. He is most recently credited with launching a failed smear campaign against Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings.