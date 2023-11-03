Ron DeSantis’s Weird Boots and the Cruel Campiness of the GOP Primary

Whatever else you can say about him, Donald Trump reads his Republican opponents. Good reads require an unusually flexible relationship to the truth. On the one hand, a good read is true: It grabs at a real thread, no matter how tiny, and it tugs it to unravel the whole outfit. On the other hand, good readers are acutely aware that it’s still all artifice all the way down, which means they don’t get bogged down with contradictions and inconsistencies. In the 2016 Republican primary, Trump memorably pilloried Jeb Bush as a failson, a guy who had only ascended to national prominence because of the notoriety of his father and brother and was now an “embarrassment to his family.” It effectively humiliated Bush because it tugged on an underlying truth about the dynastic vintage of his candidacy and the undeniable fact that his family connections were integral to his political success. And it didn’t matter that something similar could be (and has been) said about Trump’s successes. If anything, Trump’s disregard for consistency and fair play convinced voters of just how ruthlessly he would treat his enemies. In other words, what would otherwise be tacky behavior—what could be more unseemly than flagrant hypocrisy?—became the measure of his earnest commitment, the seriousness with which he would pursue his then-seemingly absurd candidacy.

The Trump campaign’s current read of DeSantis’s boots follows that pattern. The attraction of the cowboy boots line may relate to DeSantis’s physical height, but it also pulls on a deeper thread about DeSantis’s relative standing with prospective voters. Considering the ostensible purpose of the lifts is to make DeSantis seem taller, it fortifies the claim that DeSantis is trying (and failing) to stand as Trump’s equal, the case he must make to dethrone Trump. Some reporting has indicated Trump considered the idea of “Tiny D” as a derisive nickname for DeSantis—what would seem, at first glance, an odd choice to describe a man who is not, by most accounts, physically below average, much less tiny. (Eventual winner “Ron DeSanctimonious” is a rare nickname miss from Trump, by my assessment.) The point of all this talk about size and height is not really about DeSantis’s body—whether the nickname was referencing the whole of that body or merely a “tiny” part of it—so much as it is a way of figuratively describing the relative size of Trump and DeSantis as passionate objects for the GOP electorate: Trump is the big guy and DeSantis the puny wannabe chasing after him. “Lifts in his cowboy boots,” then, works as deft shorthand for the phony and flailing masculinist posturing DeSantis’s GOP antagonists see; DeSantis is all lifts and no stirrups.

But paying such close attention to the other guy’s very fancy shoes, to say nothing of the dimensions of his body, is, as the kids say, a bit suss and precisely what makes Trump’s insult camp. From a different candidate, an insinuation about DeSantis’s masculinity might read as desperate and tacky, proof of that candidate’s own banal masculine insecurity. But just like every one of Trump’s many personal vices, his blaring insecurity only endears him further to his voting base. What makes his approach to insults distinctive is that they are both hyperbolic and obviously hypocritical, a mixture that conveys a ruthlessness that is inseparable from hungering insecurity. How seriously does he take his exaggerations and hyperbole? He’s so serious about telling the truth, he’s willing to lie to do it. Could anything be more camp?