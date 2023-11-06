A Big Firearms Case Is About to Land in the Supreme Court’s Lap

Previous challenges to the ATF rule failed to persuade three of the federal appeals courts. In the Guedes case, for example, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the agency could regulate bump stocks under the NFA. “Under Plaintiffs’ strict understanding of the ‘single function of the trigger’ to mean the mechanistic movement of the trigger itself,” Judge Robert Wilkins wrote for the court, “this weapon would evade classification as a machine gun even though the shooter’s initial pull of the trigger causes an automatic series of trigger movements and a resulting automatic series of shots, without any further input by the shooter whatsoever.”

But the Fifth Circuit broke ranks with its brethren courts earlier this year by ruling in favor of the Cargill plaintiffs. In a fractured ruling, the judges on the court blocked the ruling on two grounds. Some of the judges concluded that the NFA definition unequivocally does not cover bump stocks. Others held that while the definition could arguably cover bump stocks, that ambiguity should be resolved in favor of the plaintiffs under the rule of lenity, which normally applies to criminal prosecutions. The net effect was that the Fifth Circuit ruled that Congress, not the ATF, must be the one to ban bump stocks.

“Indeed, the Government would outlaw bump stocks by administrative fiat even though the very same agency routinely interpreted the ban on machine guns as not applying to the type of bump stocks at issue here,” Judge Jennifer Elrod wrote for the court. “Nor can we say that the statutory definition unambiguously supports the government’s interpretation. As noted above, we conclude that it unambiguously does not. But even if we are wrong, the statute is at least ambiguous in this regard. And if the statute is ambiguous, Congress must cure that ambiguity, not the federal courts.”