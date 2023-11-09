Joe Manchin Wants One Thing and It’s Disgusting

Manchin spent the first half of the Biden administration shaving down the climate spending in the bill that became the Inflation Reduction Act. He axed everything from power plant pollution penalties to a bonus for electric cars made with union labor. At one point he said he would not even vote for the package at all. Then he decided he would. In between all that, he found time to block Sarah Bloom Raskin’s nomination to become the Federal Reserve’s top banking cop—largely, it seemed, because she supported factoring climate risk into banking rules.

Throughout that whole tortured process, media coverage fixated on the inner workings of Manchin’s mind: Was he influencing the package so that more Republicans would come on board? (No.) Was he simply being realistic about what he could vote for and still win reelection? (As today proved, also no.)

At no point does Manchin seem to have been playing 12-dimensional chess. He’s a greedy, attention-seeking nihilist with a few reactionary beliefs, who can also be a little erratic. He spent months stripping anything that might pose a threat to his donors and his own business interests out of what became the IRA, got a little antsy, and then agreed to a deal once he’d secured enough sweeteners for polluters. It is better that Joe Manchin ended up voting for the Inflation Reduction Act than not, of course. But you also wouldn’t thank the man who cut off your foot for not taking the whole leg.