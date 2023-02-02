Of Course Joe Manchin Is Teaming Up With Ted Cruz To Defend Gas Stoves
No one is coming for your gas stove, Manchin.
Senator Joe Manchin plans to introduce a bill Thursday that would prevent the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning gas stoves, a very serious debate that has gotten Washington pretty heated.
The bill, which Manchin is co-sponsoring with Ted Cruz, would ban the use of federal funds to regulate or impose new consumer safety rules on gas cooktops.
“They are not taking my gas stove out,” Manchin told reporters.
The debate over gas stoves sparked in earnest in mid-December when Richard Trumka, a CPSC commissioner, announced the organization was considering health regulations for and possibly even bans on gas stoves, following a report that they were responsible for almost 13 percent of childhood asthma cases.
The announcement set off Republicans, who took to social media to loudly declare that they would never give up their gas stoves. Here is a list of everyone who wants to take away gas stoves, particularly the one in Manchin’s house:
Trumka has already clarified that the agency will not forcibly take anyone’s gas stove, and is seeking to decrease the associated health hazards through new regulations. But it’s too late: the right wing, and now Manchin, has seized on his initial comments to spin the debate into hysteria.
What should have been a straightforward procedure for public health and safety has become a hot mess.